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And We Know 03. 21. 22.
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41 views • March 21, 2022
3.21.22: The death of the OLD GUARD is NIGH! This AWAKENING is POWERFUL! PRAY!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Thirty Years
Song by Sid Acharya
https://artlist.io/song/28557/thirty-years?search=thirty-years
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Lara Logan explains Putin and coverage of facts
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2932
Lara Logan torches Ukraine narrative
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2933
UFC boxer calls out Zuckerberg
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2934
Jim Breuer … the British are coming
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2940
Rogan on laptop
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2936
Spies who lied
https://t.me/disclosetv/7385
Biden call with Poroshenko in 2016
https://t.me/midnightrider17/4838
Biolab money to Ukraine
https://t.me/midnightrider17/4842
Poroshenko ally tried to cross with millions
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/50695
MSM lying again
https://t.me/endilluminati/15152
Reminder of military at inauguration
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10673
Lady mad about the politicians stealing from us
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10645
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
💣 Add An Extra Layer of Security To Your Life With a Gas Mask Here: 💣
➡️ Get Yours For up to 70% Off Here: http://www.getagasmask.com
✅ Complete Eye, Face, & Respiratory Protection ✅
——————————
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://virtualshield.com//andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Thirty Years
Song by Sid Acharya
https://artlist.io/song/28557/thirty-years?search=thirty-years
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Lara Logan explains Putin and coverage of facts
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2932
Lara Logan torches Ukraine narrative
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2933
UFC boxer calls out Zuckerberg
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2934
Jim Breuer … the British are coming
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2940
Rogan on laptop
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2936
Spies who lied
https://t.me/disclosetv/7385
Biden call with Poroshenko in 2016
https://t.me/midnightrider17/4838
Biolab money to Ukraine
https://t.me/midnightrider17/4842
Poroshenko ally tried to cross with millions
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/50695
MSM lying again
https://t.me/endilluminati/15152
Reminder of military at inauguration
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10673
Lady mad about the politicians stealing from us
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10645
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
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