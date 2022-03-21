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And We Know 03. 21. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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3.21.22: The death of the OLD GUARD is NIGH! This AWAKENING is POWERFUL! PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
Thirty Years
Song by Sid Acharya
https://artlist.io/song/28557/thirty-years?search=thirty-years

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

Lara Logan explains Putin and coverage of facts
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2932

Lara Logan torches Ukraine narrative
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2933

UFC boxer calls out Zuckerberg
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2934

Jim Breuer … the British are coming
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2940

Rogan on laptop
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2936

Spies who lied
https://t.me/disclosetv/7385

Biden call with Poroshenko in 2016
https://t.me/midnightrider17/4838

Biolab money to Ukraine
https://t.me/midnightrider17/4842

Poroshenko ally tried to cross with millions
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/50695

MSM lying again
https://t.me/endilluminati/15152

Reminder of military at inauguration
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10673

Lady mad about the politicians stealing from us
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/10645

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And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
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https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

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Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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 How to make HCQ:  https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
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