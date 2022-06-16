WAKE UP! We Always Been Nothing More Than Their Human Science Experiment! [14.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Thinks are 'connected', follow the Fucking Money and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!The Sick Psychopathic Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'





Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&t=h_&ia=web

Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&t=h_&ia=definition

Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&t=hc&va=g&ia=web





Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&t=h_&ia=web

Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&t=h_&ia=web

Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&t=h_&ia=web





What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&t=h_&ia=web

Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&t=h_&ia=definition





Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&t=h_&ia=web

'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)





MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/





"For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away."

- 2 Timothy 3:2-5





"There is nothing kept secret that will not be revealed" - Luke 8:17





"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against rulers, against principalities and powers, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS WORLD, and spiritual forces of wickedness in heavenly realms" - Ephesians 6:12





33,311 Views premiered Jun 14, 2022

A CALL FOR AN UPRISING

139K subscribers

https://youtu.be/7GIFfPTiLHU

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ











