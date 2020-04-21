Anbaric - See it in your eyes PROMO

The year of Anbaric. One new song every month



This project is something we have been excited over for some time now. There is a rewarding feeling when you get music just recorded out there, right away.

During a production of a full length album there are always dull moments when you loose interest and only see the mountain of work it takes to wrap it up.



By releasing a brand new track often, leading up to an album (or two, or three), you keep the process fresh and stimulating. You nail one tune, mix and master it, shoot a simple video and move on.

Hope you like the ride! Thank you for listening.