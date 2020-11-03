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Welcome to The Great Reset
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431 views • November 03, 2020
WhatsHerFace, October 30, 2020
The orchestration of humanity's demise goes by many names: The Great Reset, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, the 4th Industrial Revolution and The New World Order, . No matter the name, the goal remains. It is the complete servitude of the world’s population under the guise of righteousness. The elites will stop at nothing to manipulate and change the minds of people, having them believe up is down, good is bad, freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength. But humanity is resilient and endures, we will not be overcome.
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The orchestration of humanity's demise goes by many names: The Great Reset, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, the 4th Industrial Revolution and The New World Order, . No matter the name, the goal remains. It is the complete servitude of the world’s population under the guise of righteousness. The elites will stop at nothing to manipulate and change the minds of people, having them believe up is down, good is bad, freedom is slavery and ignorance is strength. But humanity is resilient and endures, we will not be overcome.
► Video Source
https://winteroak.org.uk/2020/10/05/klaus-schwab-and-his-great-fascist-reset/
► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=29672285&;fan_landing=true
► Please subscribe to me on YouTube & follow me on Instagram!
Subscribe: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
Instagram: https://instagram.com/__whatsherface__
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