The Vertin Controversy with Chris Minor

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Chris Minor about the owners of the Inn on Water Street, the Vertin's. Chris talks about how he has seen everything unfold in Marine City and how it is effecting other local businesses in the area. He also talks about the Brownfield Act which provides grants and technical assistance to communities.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/