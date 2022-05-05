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How to Create a Better Standard of Living During the Reset | Lynette Zang with Alaska Prepper
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Beyond Gold & Silver

If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible with regard to Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation, because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS5032022&;month=2022-05
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📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002

🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver

🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/how-t...

📖 Chapters:
0:00 Introduction to Rudy
7:00 Steps We Can Take to Protect Ourselves
48:51 Build a Diversified Community

⬇️ Follow Rudy from Alaska Prepper:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlaskaPrepper
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🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com

⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels.
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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002

If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected]

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Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved.

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