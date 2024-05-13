Is vitamin D toxicity a complete myth? - dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/



0:00 Introduction: What causes vitamin D toxicity? 0:47 Vitamin D toxicity symptoms 2:23 Vitamin D toxicity explained 3:48 Vitamin D dosage 6:37 Tips when taking vitamin D supplements In this video, we’re going to talk about vitamin D toxicity. If you take high doses of vitamin D3, you may experience some symptoms. It is more likely that you’re experiencing symptoms of a vitamin K2 or magnesium deficiency rather than vitamin D toxicity symptoms. Magnesium deficiency is incredibly common. If you’re not taking enough magnesium while you’re taking vitamin D, you may begin to notice the following “vitamin D toxicity symptoms”: • Irritability • Insomnia • Constipation • Fatigue • Muscle spasms/cramps • Calcium buildup • Arrhythmia Coincidentally, these are also symptoms of low magnesium and low vitamin K2. There are case studies involving vitamin D toxicity; however, the subjects did not take vitamin K2 or magnesium. In many cases, they were taking vitamin D2 rather than vitamin D3. You don’t want to take calcium when testing for vitamin D toxicity because one of the symptoms of vitamin D toxicity is hypercalcemia or too much calcium in the blood. According to Wikipedia, some symptoms of vitamin D toxicity are due to vitamin K depletion. Vitamin K2 is essential to prevent calcium buildup in the soft tissues. Vitamin D helps increase calcium absorption in the small intestine by 20 times. Therapeutic doses of vitamin D can be beneficial for many health conditions. The Mayo Clinic only recommends 600 IU of vitamin D when 30 to 40 minutes of sunlight provides about 20,000 IU of vitamin D3. Therapeutic doses of vitamin D can be especially beneficial for autoimmune conditions. Dr. Coimbra from Brazil utilizes a vitamin D protocol involving up to 200,000 IU. If you’re taking vitamin D supplements, also take magnesium and vitamin K2. You also want to ensure adequate boron, zinc, and vitamin A intake.



