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Switch Off the Cell Danger Response
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132 views • April 06, 2021
Niki Gratrix is an award-winning functional health practitioner and mind-body transformation coach, helping people to optimize energy. In 2005, she co-founded one of the largest mind-body clinics in the UK integrative medicine field. The results with those clinic patients were published as a preliminary study in the British Medical Journal Open in 2012. In August 2015, she hosted the largest-ever, free online health summit on overcoming fatigue, where she interviewed 29 world-leading experts on optimizing energy and had over 30,000 attendees. Since then she has spoken on over 40 large online health summits, reaching over 1 million people world-wide.
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