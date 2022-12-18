Create New Account
Bentley Rehab Hosp. to Bassendean in my car: a baby-boomer’s narrative MVI_8866-9merged
Last week I set up my little cheapish Canon Ixus 285 camera in a cardboard cat food tray, for stability, and put it on a bath towel on my dashboard, and recorded my journey to Hyde Park. Today, I recorded my trip from Bentley Rehab Hospital, where I had visited my wife with my grandsons and their parents, to Bassendean, to babysit for the evening. Mainly highways for this journey, but my word, there are roadworks everywhere.

lifeculturetrafficperthroutesbaby boomersuburbsdash cambentley rehab hospitalbassendeanleach hwytonkin hwyalbany hwycollier rd

