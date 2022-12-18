Bentley Rehab Hosp. to Bassendean in my car: a baby-boomer’s narrative MVI_8866-9merged

Last week I set up my little cheapish Canon Ixus 285 camera in a cardboard
cat food tray, for stability, and put it on a bath towel on my dashboard, and
recorded my journey to Hyde Park. Today, I recorded my trip from Bentley Rehab Hospital,
where I had visited my wife with my grandsons and their parents, to Bassendean,
to babysit for the evening. Mainly highways for this journey, but my word,
there are roadworks everywhere.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.