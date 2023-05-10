https://gettr.com/post/p2gl4zsf523
Ava spoke of the Chinese Communist Party's 100-year plan to destroy the United States with unconventional warfare by corruptly bribing "Americans" to turn Americans against Americans. Fentanyl is an example of a drug made with American technology, in American laboratories at American universities to destroy America.
Ava讲到中共国的百年计划就是要用非常规战争摧毁美国，他们通过对“美国人”进行腐败贿赂，让美国人对付美国人。芬太尼就是一个例子，用美国的技术，在美国的大学的美国实验室制造出的毒品摧毁美国。
@KristiLeigh @S7Gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.