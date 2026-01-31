BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gitmo Unsealed: The Hidden Tribunals & America's Shadow War
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
197 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers delivers a classified update on the hidden war being waged beyond public view. According to verified leaks and military intelligence, Guantanamo Bay has been dramatically expanded—not as a prison, but as a covert tribunal hub, where sealed indictments for treason, corruption, and crimes against humanity are being executed in silence.


The narrative President Trump once hinted at is now emerging: while a public administration played its part, the true chain of command never changed. High-level political figures, accused of betraying the Constitution, have reportedly been processed through a classified military justice system operating under Continuity of Government protocols.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncrimes against humanitycovert operationsmilitary tribunalsealed indictmentsclassified intelligencejohn michael chamberscontinuity of governmentsilent warmilitary justiceguantanamo bay expansionconstitution betrayal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Laura Harris
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy