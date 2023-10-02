Pope Francis 21 New Cardinals And Leads Charge For Migrant Invasion Of Europe-NTEB-OCT2 2023

Pope Francis is working overtime, appointing 21 new ‘friendly’ Cardinals and leading the charge to overrun Europe with a massive migrant invasion

Pope Francis on Saturday condemned “belligerent nationalisms” and called for a pan-European response to migration to stop the Mediterranean, where thousands have drowned, from becoming “the graveyard of dignity”. Immigration issues dominated his 27-hour trip to Marseilles, a French port that for centuries has been a crossroads of cultures and religions. On Friday, he said migrants who risk drowning at sea “must be rescued” because doing so was “a duty of humanity” and that those who impede rescues commit “a gesture of hate”.

“Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas, that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.” Revelation 18:10 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, what the Liberals are accomplishing in America using the Cloward-Piven Strategy to collapse our nation by overwhelming the welfare system, Pope Francis in Europe is using his office of Pontifex Maximus, a title retained from the Roman Empire, to do the same thing. What is behind all of the global anarchy? Not much, just a little something called the Great Reset, currently being forced on us by the shadowy figures of the New World Order. On this episode, we give you all the latest updates on the 21 new Catholic Cardinals, the migrant invasion happening on multiple continents, and all the other end times news you need to know.