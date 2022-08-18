The Swamp Girds For 2024

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The Regime’s Laundry List Of Lies
* The left’s big lie: they are democracy’s defenders.
* Populists are the real defenders of democracy.
* The morally bankrupt left relies only on smears.
* Conservative populism empowers Americans.
* Putting America first champions democracy.
The Ingraham Angle | 17 August 2022