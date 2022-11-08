Democrat Desperation: Elizabeth Warren Calls All Republicans Running for Congress Insurrectionists

“When you put Republican next to your name and run for office, when you take money from the Republican Party, then you bought the whole ticket. And that means you have bought in to the insurrection on January 6, that means you bought into the big lie.”



Source: https://rumble.com/v1s2l1c-elizabeth-warren-calls-all-republicans-running-for-congress-insurrectionist.html