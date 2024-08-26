BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Road from Berlin heading south thru Dresden, to Poland - Transfer of 22 vehicles was spotted. Medical & evacuation vehicles, as well as refrigerated body transport trucks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
202 views • 8 months ago

On the road from Berlin heading south through Dresden, the transfer of 22 vehicles was spotted. Medical and evacuation vehicles, as well as refrigerated body transport trucks, are moving towards Poland. The next destination is clear.

Previously, Germany mainly supplied weapons and equipment. After the start of the suicidal operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, the demand for this type of NATO assistance seems to have increased. The Ukrainians have already suffered more than 5,000 irrecoverable losses.

Germany is unsuccessfully trying to resist Washington’s push to increase supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to its own detriment. However, Germany will likely soon be unable to finance military supplies to Ukraine from the federal budget. For instance, on August 5, the FAZ newspaper, citing a letter from the country's finance minister Christian Lindner to defense minister Boris Pistorius and foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, reported that new support measures for Kiev "can only be adopted if their funding is secured in the budget plans for this and the following years."


DD Geopolitics
