NWO: Nano technology vaccinated vulnerable to 5G WiFi radiation frequencies

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)





FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)





In his interview with Matthew Taylor, Stew Peters looks at the nano technology vaccinated individuals who may vulnerable to 5G WiFi radiation frequencies.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



