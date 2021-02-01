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PA Trump Supporter Flagged By TSA Facial Recognition
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110 views • February 01, 2021
A recent Trump supporter was flagged by a facial recognition system by the TSA and interrogated for ebing a part of the January 6th rally, proving that anyone Trump supporter will be drawn and quartered.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60185c1f0015bc1a97dd0b3e
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60185c1f0015bc1a97dd0b3e
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