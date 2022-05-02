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Can America Even Make It To 2024?
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5415 views • May 02, 2022
Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences. Can America survive the globalist and communist plan to destroy America?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) World Government Summit Dr. Pippa Admits to the plan of destroying the financial system where the Dollar is king.
https://rumble.com/vzbq9h-episode-1751-lindsey-graham-rejects-the-pedophilia-protector-judge-jackson.html
2) Bannon's War Room - Inflation and Market Analysis w/Steve Cortes
https://rumble.com/v131lkr-inflation-and-market-analysis-wsteve-cortes.html
3) Bannon's War Room - Frank Gaffney on the danger we are facing
https://rumble.com/v131skp-china-transhumanism-and-an-upcoming-webinar.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) World Government Summit Dr. Pippa Admits to the plan of destroying the financial system where the Dollar is king.
https://rumble.com/vzbq9h-episode-1751-lindsey-graham-rejects-the-pedophilia-protector-judge-jackson.html
2) Bannon's War Room - Inflation and Market Analysis w/Steve Cortes
https://rumble.com/v131lkr-inflation-and-market-analysis-wsteve-cortes.html
3) Bannon's War Room - Frank Gaffney on the danger we are facing
https://rumble.com/v131skp-china-transhumanism-and-an-upcoming-webinar.html
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