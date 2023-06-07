Carla Spalding: Freedom is vital to its nation, because it allows people to exercise their basic rights and choose how we want to live

https://gettr.com/post/p2izjgoeba1

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Carla Spalding (GETTR:@carlaspalding): Freedom is vital to its nation, because it allows people to exercise their basic rights and choose how we want to live. Without freedom, people may be subjected to oppression, censorship, human rights abuses, political instability and economical instability. Without freedom, we will have absolutely nothing. So let’s help the NFSC to fight for freedom for the Chinese people.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】卡拉·斯伯丁(GETTR:@carlaspalding): 自由对于国民至关重要，使人民能够行使基本权利，并选择追求的生活方式。没有自由，人们可能会受到压迫、审查、侵犯人权，经历政治和经济动荡。没有自由，我们将一无所有。让我们帮助新中国联邦人为中国人的自由而战。 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





