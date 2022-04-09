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The House of the Dead (1998, Saturn)
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46 views • April 09, 2022
The House of the Dead is rail-shooter which was originally developed by Sega for the arcades. It was ported to the Saturn by Australian company Tantalus Interactive and published by Sega. The game was also released for PC.
A biochemist and geneticist called Dr. Curien has been obsessed with finding out the true nature of life and death. His experiments have become more and more hideous, leading to the creation of an army of zombies and other monsters. Two AMS agents, Thomas Rogan and "G", head to Curien's mansion/ research lab in Europe in order to stop him.
A biochemist and geneticist called Dr. Curien has been obsessed with finding out the true nature of life and death. His experiments have become more and more hideous, leading to the creation of an army of zombies and other monsters. Two AMS agents, Thomas Rogan and "G", head to Curien's mansion/ research lab in Europe in order to stop him.
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