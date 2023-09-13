ADAM COROLLA AND ME

https://rumble.com/v3egdq6-adam-corolla-interviews-tucker-carlson-on-trump-on-fox-etc..html

Somewhere around the half-way point of the video above, Tucker Carlson expresses his opinion that he is astonished at the things Devilcrats say and believe.

Adam replies with his insight that the left doesn't believe it's own bullshit. Adam is right. The only thing leftists know is they need to enslave everything in order for them to survive. They are aware that they are a force for death, and if the force for life ever fights back they will lose.

So they are in hyper-desperation mode every nano-second of their existence. They spend their lives saying and doing things to get out of that mode, not realizing there is no escape from hell after you sell your soul to the devil.