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A transformer exploded in Kiev, causing power outages.
Cynthia... It might be linked to earlier this morning:
🔹The Russian Armed Forces struck at energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, as well as storage and launch sites for long-range UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.