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I lived in Soviet Union, I've seen this before - Vlad Sobolev on Accidental Intentions 04/02/21
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50 views • April 04, 2021
"I've seen this in the Soviet Union, where I was born and lived. We had the rules, everybody was the same but then we had a different class of people but still the same."
Join Kerry as he sits down with Vlad Sobolev from Hugs Over Mask and We Are All Essential to discuss the measures and actions being taken by our Government officials.
Join Kerry as he sits down with Vlad Sobolev from Hugs Over Mask and We Are All Essential to discuss the measures and actions being taken by our Government officials.
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