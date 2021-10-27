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Illuminati Insider Financier Interviewed - Dutch with English Subtitles (4/22/17)
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55 views • October 27, 2021
This video is a Mirror/Re-post from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HO4rAYk-420
De Vrije Media TV Presents Irma Schiffers in conversation with Ronald Bernard
What pierced his heart was the Luciferian child sacrifice involved.
Find more of our video collection in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
De Vrije Media TV Presents Irma Schiffers in conversation with Ronald Bernard
What pierced his heart was the Luciferian child sacrifice involved.
Find more of our video collection in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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