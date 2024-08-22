© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Davos Elite Reveal Orwellian Plan to Decode Your Brain and Read Your Mind | 2016
The topic "hackable humans" of which Klaus Schwab's top advisor Yuval Harari is infamously known for; was again a talking point at this year's Davos [2023] in a panel called 'Ready For Brain Transparency?'(https://youtu.be/hfqD5aW0X5U).. and it's like something straight out of a dystopian sci-fi film.
This video covers a panel that took place seven years prior at Davos [2016] called 'What If Your Brain Confesses?'(https://youtu.be/YaTbISZPlMQ) with Nita Farahany; the very same speaker at DAVOS 2023.
Technology is about to openly bring us an era where government authorities can read people's minds without their permission and use it against them including in court, pre-crime, thought police/thought crime and labeling people including children as potential criminals based on their brainwaves.