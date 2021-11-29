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Jack Dorsey Steps down as CEO for Twitter
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120 views • November 29, 2021
Jack Dorsey Steps down as CEO for Twitter
TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY IS OUT! DON'T GET TOO EXCITED, THOUGH... | LOUDER WITH CROWDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aq0nbmmB2a8/
FUCK YOU DORSEY!!! Good Riddence
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Is Stepping Down — Co-Founder of Tech Giant Behind Censorship of Conservative Content
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-stepping-co-founder-tech-giant-behind-censorship-conservative-content/
TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY IS OUT! DON'T GET TOO EXCITED, THOUGH... | LOUDER WITH CROWDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aq0nbmmB2a8/
FUCK YOU DORSEY!!! Good Riddence
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Is Stepping Down — Co-Founder of Tech Giant Behind Censorship of Conservative Content
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-stepping-co-founder-tech-giant-behind-censorship-conservative-content/
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