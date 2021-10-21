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Former FBI Investigator : John DeSouza Confirms Real Raw News Is Legit
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180 views • October 21, 2021
This video isn't related to Kim Goguen in any way, but I think it's important for people to know Real Raw News is legit. Yes, I know most people will not want to believe it, but I'm just putting this video out there for those who will find John's explanation interesting. Starts at 15:00
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