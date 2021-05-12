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'That's Fraud': New Evidence Reveals Machines Subverted for Biden in Antrim County
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91 views • May 12, 2021
“We Discovered The Actual Fraud”-Attorney Matthew DePerno Talks Antrim County Michigan Election
He also called for an audit to take place in Michigan just like in Arizona
He also called for an audit to take place in Michigan just like in Arizona
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