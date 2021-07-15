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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1739 - Betty Thomas - 2nd report on the crime
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10 views • July 15, 2021
A day after visiting her home as an employee for Spectrum cable, Holden returned and stabbed Betty to death, before stealing her wallet. He was later caught on security cameras using her debit card at Walmart and Quiktrip.
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