Killary Clinton proposes jailing Americans for "parroting Kremlin propaganda".

"Russia, Russia, Russia"
Hillary Clinton proposes jailing Americans for "parroting Kremlin propaganda".
"It's important to indict the Russians... but I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda, and whether they should be civilly, or even in some cases criminally charged, is something that would be a better deterrence."
