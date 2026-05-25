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🔥US thief caught in Hormuz trap - Iranian adviser
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🔥 US thief caught in Hormuz trap — Iranian adviser

💬 “They had planned the war to last only four or five days. Even in the most pessimistic scenario, they thought it would not take more than 15 days,” Mohsen Rezaee, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said, mocking the US-Israeli failure to secure an easy victory.

🪤 Rezaee argued that the US was caught in the “trap of the Strait of Hormuz” while trying to escape the consequences of its attack on Iran.

💥 He also mocked Washington’s attempt to stage a symbolic operation over enriched material in Isfahan and then sell it as “victory.”

📌 The Epstein-class war machine wanted a quick trophy but choked on Hormuz.

Adding:

💀 'Avoid suicide' - Iran issues stark warning to the US amid possible deal speculation

Iran could pull out of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and shatter the naval blockade if the US "commits any aggression" in the Strait of Hormuz or the Persian Gulf, military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Commander Mohsen Rezaee warned.

Tehran's offer of dialogue is the least destructive option left, he added.

Adding:

Iran has expressed willingness to transfer its highly enriched uranium out of the country on one condition: it goes to China, not the US. According to Al Hadath citing senior sources.

Adding:

Netanyahu panics as Iran deal may fall short of Israel’s war goals

Netanyahu finally broke his silence on the emerging US-Iran deal — more than 18 hours after Trump first announced it, The New York Times reported.

💀 Analysts said Netanyahu’s silence reflected fears inside Israel that the deal could fall far short of Tel Aviv’s goals: shutting down Iran’s nuclear program and curbing its missile capabilities.

A senior US official said the preliminary deal would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and see Iran dispose of its highly enriched uranium, but many of the hardest questions — including the future of Iran’s nuclear program — were pushed into later negotiations.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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