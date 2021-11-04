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NO MATTER WHAT DOES OR DOES NOT HAPPEN WHEN WE EXPECT IT - EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY (ENJOY LIFE) AS WE ARE TOLD TO DO
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50 views • November 04, 2021
NO MATTER WHAT DOES OR DOES NOT HAPPEN WHEN WE EXPECT IT - EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY (ENJOY LIFE) AS WE ARE TOLD TO DO IN THE BOOK OF ECCLESIASTES - AND LET GOD'S RESCUE PLAN GIVE US THE PATIENCE AND KEEP US IN HIGH SPIRITS AS WE AWAIT THE EBS TO AWAKEN THE SLEEPING SHEEP WHO HAVE NO SHEPHERD
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