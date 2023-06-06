Dr Jane Ruby - Apeel, Reverse Transcriptase & Genetic Modification with Dr. Daniel Nagase
May 26 2023
Source: https://www.fromrome.info/2023/05/26/dr-ruby-speaks-with-dr-nagase-about-apeel-reverse-transcription-gene-modification
Alexis Bugnolo's Note: The horrific generational consequences of the Spike Protein gene in the human genome will cause massive transgenerationl miscarriages for the rest of the history of humanity, ultimately sterilizing the race! — All I can say, to this, is, “You bloody bastards!”
02:11 James Rogers Apeel founded in 2012
03:18 Why no investigation into Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation?
04:20 Apeel spraying organic foods with or without label for years
05:07 Costco is biggest purchaser
05:17 Apeel transfat breakdown
07:01 Leads to inflammation and heart disease
09:10 Costco Stemilt organic apples
14:55 Dr Nagase - genetic toxin integrated into the human genome
15:42 Spleen, liver, ovaries targeted by lipid nanoparticles
16:44 How reverse-transcription works
21:28 Use your intuition
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.