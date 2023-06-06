Create New Account
Dr Jane Ruby - Apeel, Reverse Transcriptase & Genetic Modification with Dr. Daniel Nagase May 26 2023
Puretrauma357
Published 18 hours ago

May 26 2023

Source: https://www.fromrome.info/2023/05/26/dr-ruby-speaks-with-dr-nagase-about-apeel-reverse-transcription-gene-modification

Alexis Bugnolo's Note: The horrific generational consequences of the Spike Protein gene in the human genome will cause massive transgenerationl miscarriages for the rest of the history of humanity, ultimately sterilizing the race! — All I can say, to this, is, “You bloody bastards!”

02:11 James Rogers Apeel founded in 2012
03:18 Why no investigation into Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation?
04:20 Apeel spraying organic foods with or without label for years
05:07 Costco is biggest purchaser
05:17 Apeel transfat breakdown
07:01 Leads to inflammation and heart disease
09:10 Costco Stemilt organic apples
14:55 Dr Nagase - genetic toxin integrated into the human genome
15:42 Spleen, liver, ovaries targeted by lipid nanoparticles
16:44 How reverse-transcription works
21:28 Use your intuition

