Dr Jane Ruby - Apeel, Reverse Transcriptase & Genetic Modification with Dr. Daniel Nagase

May 26 2023



Source: https://www.fromrome.info/2023/05/26/dr-ruby-speaks-with-dr-nagase-about-apeel-reverse-transcription-gene-modification



Alexis Bugnolo's Note: The horrific generational consequences of the Spike Protein gene in the human genome will cause massive transgenerationl miscarriages for the rest of the history of humanity, ultimately sterilizing the race! — All I can say, to this, is, “You bloody bastards!”



02:11 James Rogers Apeel founded in 2012

03:18 Why no investigation into Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation?

04:20 Apeel spraying organic foods with or without label for years

05:07 Costco is biggest purchaser

05:17 Apeel transfat breakdown

07:01 Leads to inflammation and heart disease

09:10 Costco Stemilt organic apples

14:55 Dr Nagase - genetic toxin integrated into the human genome

15:42 Spleen, liver, ovaries targeted by lipid nanoparticles

16:44 How reverse-transcription works

21:28 Use your intuition

