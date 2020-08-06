Is Donald Trump A TYRANT OR Is the Media Playing Fast & Loose With Their Reporting

A dear friend of mine sent me a link to a very anti Trump article from last year by the Cato Institute as asked me to take a look at it. She said she was doing some Googling, which she admitted is "always dangerous" and stumbled across this article. She said that she was intrigued but wanted to make sure she wasn't just viewing it through a bias lens. She said she prayed about it and that it confirmed with her spirit and asked me to take a look at it. I did and while I don't have time to go over it point by point, I will highlight a few red flags that tell me the person who wrote the article had a misalignment with the truth. I wonder now that the DOJ has dropped all charges on Michael Flynn once William Barr looked at the case and found the FBI handwritten notes specifically saying the agents did not believe Flynn was trying to lie or be untruthful? Or, like all good slanders that go down in history, will they leave that part of their article up?

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News Masfaith3.

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.