© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Are What You Eat! Taking a Stand Against Toxic Foods | Ocean Robbins
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • June 17, 2020
At our 2017 LIVE Event in Orlando, FL, Ocean Robbins challenges us to take note of our toxic food system and take a stand.
For decades, we've been blindly buying food without questioning the nutritional value or the ingredient list. Did you know that one out of three children are expected to get diabetes in their lifetime? That two thirds of our population is overweight or obese? That our farm workers are dying or becoming ill from the amount of pesticides they're exposed to?
We are what we eat! What we eat literally becomes US. So, why aren't we taking the time to find out what's in it?
Watch the full video to find out what's happening as we spray poisons on our food... and how we can take a stand.
Ocean will share a few mind-blowing statistics about cancer, including foods that lower breast cancer risk.
--------------------------------------
About Ocean Robbins
--------------------------------------
Ocean Robbins is co-founder and CEO of the 500,000+ member Food Revolution Network, adjunct professor in Chapman University’s Peace Studies Department, and co-author with his dad, bestselling author John Robbins, of Voices of the Food Revolution.
He launched Youth for Environmental Sanity (YES!) at age 16, and directed the organization for 20 years. Ocean has spoken in person to more than 200,000 people and facilitated hundreds of gatherings for leaders from 65+ nations.
He is a recipient of many awards, including the Freedom’s Flame Award and the national Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service. Learn more about his work at foodrevolution.org.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2017
-------------------------------------
In October 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, FL, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/order-2017-LE
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join
Learn more about our latest docu-series The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
For decades, we've been blindly buying food without questioning the nutritional value or the ingredient list. Did you know that one out of three children are expected to get diabetes in their lifetime? That two thirds of our population is overweight or obese? That our farm workers are dying or becoming ill from the amount of pesticides they're exposed to?
We are what we eat! What we eat literally becomes US. So, why aren't we taking the time to find out what's in it?
Watch the full video to find out what's happening as we spray poisons on our food... and how we can take a stand.
Ocean will share a few mind-blowing statistics about cancer, including foods that lower breast cancer risk.
--------------------------------------
About Ocean Robbins
--------------------------------------
Ocean Robbins is co-founder and CEO of the 500,000+ member Food Revolution Network, adjunct professor in Chapman University’s Peace Studies Department, and co-author with his dad, bestselling author John Robbins, of Voices of the Food Revolution.
He launched Youth for Environmental Sanity (YES!) at age 16, and directed the organization for 20 years. Ocean has spoken in person to more than 200,000 people and facilitated hundreds of gatherings for leaders from 65+ nations.
He is a recipient of many awards, including the Freedom’s Flame Award and the national Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service. Learn more about his work at foodrevolution.org.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2017
-------------------------------------
In October 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, FL, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/order-2017-LE
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join
Learn more about our latest docu-series The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.