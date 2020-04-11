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Civil War Brewing? Americans Purchase Millions of Guns As Leftists Get Crazier By The Day #1868-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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32 views • April 11, 2020
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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1868 - Thursday - April 02, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/6v4BMcvAqg4 
 
Americans bought millions of guns in March, apparently driven by fears of the societal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers sold more than 2.5 million firearms in March, a year-over-year increase of 85%, according to estimates from industry research firm Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting (SAAF).  The FBI says it performed 3,740,688 background checks in its NICS database during the month of March, over 1 million more background checks than it performed in March 2019. Civil War Brewing? Americans Purchase Millions of Guns As Leftists Get Crazier By The Day – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/3Si830quSij 
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