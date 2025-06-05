The MAGA Techno-State: How Peter Thiel is Quietly Seizing the U.S. Government

It’s ironic how the MAGA crowd—always shouting about China’s police state and its social credit system—is sleepwalking straight into a dystopian techno-fascist regime of their own making, without even blinking.

Remember when Trump, during his campaign, promised to reveal the Epstein client list and related files? Well, we're four months in, and aside from a PR stunt where a handful of [mostly Israel-linked] MAGA influencers were handed a pile of nothing-burger dossiers, absolutely nothing has happened.

Last week, FBI Director Kash Patel came out with the official line that "Jeffrey Epstein killed himself." But the way he said it—looking like he’d just seen a ghost—raised serious eyebrows.

If your brain isn't hardwired to MAGA tribalism or American exceptionalism, it becomes painfully obvious who’s really pulling the strings in this so-called “Trump administration.”

Just yesterday, a New York Times article revealed that Epstein invested $40 million into a company backed by Peter Thiel. Yes, that Peter Thiel, Palantir’s Peter Theil —the German-born, openly gay Bond villain who seems to be running the Trump orbit from the shadows.

There’s even a clip of Thiel on Joe Rogan, awkwardly trying to distance the Epstein scandal from any Israeli ties.

Peter Thiel also created JD Vance and helped him rise to political prominence. And let’s not forget Thiel’s role in harvesting data on Americans through Elon Musk’s ventures—Musk being yet another Thiel protégé, especially with his DOGE-linked data plays.

If you want a chilling look into how deep the Palantir rabbit hole goes, just watch that Jimmy Dore segment.

This current Trump administration has very little to do with Trump himself. It’s about JD Vance securing the 2028 election—and by extension, putting Peter Thiel in control of the U.S. government.

Wild times.

And MAGA? No clue what's going on...

We also attached a wild "Theil connection map" to the post, if you have the patience to look at it.

Thumbnail x post, 2023 https://x.com/PalantirTech/status/1712248580558246065?lang=en

Ameribros (and sisters)... you might want to start thinking about leaving—because at this point, it's probably too late to scrub your anti-Israel posts from social media.

But hey, if you're into re-education camps, by all means—stick around.

@DDGeopolitics