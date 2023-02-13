There is a Storm Coming! You can overcome through the Christ Life! God's Original Plan Has Not Changed! Today we will examine the celebration of who you are in Christ Jesus! We will be reading from the book of Ephesians 1 from The Message Translation. We will examine the Bible in the realities of who you are in Christ! YOU ARE SO MUCH MORE than you can ever imagine. You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God. It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing! Go this week in obedience to Christ. The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority. DON'T MISS THIS!

Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org Give online by texting. 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!

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CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING! EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT! https://patterson-solar-products.mysh... www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com Music clips are licensed by: www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com www.sermoncentral.com www.jesusfilm.org Copyright Disclaimer Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. SONG New Name Written Down in Glory ARTIST Charity Gayle Online Services We provide weekly online Services and Teachings Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel: ￼ / drrickpatte. . www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.drrickpatterson.com www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com www.drrickpatterson.com www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson www.patterson.org www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] Social Media: www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson www.twitter.com/drrickey www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.parler.com/drrickpatterson www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.signal.com/drrickpatterson https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat... www.ChristLifeCenter.org EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word). Please include Christ Life Center in your will and estate planning [email protected] phone 305 984-8477

