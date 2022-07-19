Mass migration, COVID mandates, and the Elites have put Europe on the brink. Nobody knows this more than Eva Vlaardingerbroek. She joins Tucker to explain why she is fighting to save Europe from the tyranny within… before it’s too late.





I was born in Amsterdam, I am a legal philosopher, news host and politician. In the United States, I make appearances on Tucker Carlson and in the U.K. on Great Britain News (GBNews) to discuss current events and news. I have my own show, Let's talk about it with Eva Vlaardingerbroek, in the Swedish TV channel Riks.se





Tucker Carlson for Thursday June 16, 2022 https://tuckercarlson.com

Eva Vlaardingerbroek https://real-truth-seekers.com/@EvaVlaardingerbroek

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://real-truth-seekers.com/eva-vlaardingerbroek-tucker-carlson-today-show/ - June 16, 2022

Eva Vlaardingerbroek | Tucker Carlson Today Full Show





Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Tucker Carlson Today, June 16 2022



