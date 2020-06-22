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Is George Soros behind the race riots?
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74 views • June 22, 2020
From Lifesite News
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It's Not Easy Being God: The Real George Soros
In this collection of essays, Joy Tiz, author of Obamanutz: A Cult Leader Takes the White House, provides an unnerving analysis of the man who thinks he's God--radical billionaire George Soros. https://amzn.to/2Ym6G0S
SIGN THE PETITION: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/petition-investigate-george-soros-for-funding-domestic-terrorism
What in the world is happening in cities across America? Is it a peaceful, spontaneous modern civil right movement, or is it a planned and orchestrated revolution? Watch as LifeSite's Gualberto Garcia Jones makes a strong case for investigating how George Soros' 'dark money' is fueling the riots.
Support our Summer Campaign to help keep more videos and petitions like this, click here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=YT_SorosVid
.
Also get:
It's Not Easy Being God: The Real George Soros
In this collection of essays, Joy Tiz, author of Obamanutz: A Cult Leader Takes the White House, provides an unnerving analysis of the man who thinks he's God--radical billionaire George Soros. https://amzn.to/2Ym6G0S
SIGN THE PETITION: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/petition-investigate-george-soros-for-funding-domestic-terrorism
What in the world is happening in cities across America? Is it a peaceful, spontaneous modern civil right movement, or is it a planned and orchestrated revolution? Watch as LifeSite's Gualberto Garcia Jones makes a strong case for investigating how George Soros' 'dark money' is fueling the riots.
Support our Summer Campaign to help keep more videos and petitions like this, click here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=YT_SorosVid
.
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