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Is George Soros behind the race riots?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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74 views • June 22, 2020
From Lifesite News

Also get:
It's Not Easy Being God: The Real George Soros
In this collection of essays, Joy Tiz, author of Obamanutz: A Cult Leader Takes the White House, provides an unnerving analysis of the man who thinks he's God--radical billionaire George Soros. https://amzn.to/2Ym6G0S


SIGN THE PETITION: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/petition-investigate-george-soros-for-funding-domestic-terrorism
What in the world is happening in cities across America? Is it a peaceful, spontaneous modern civil right movement, or is it a planned and orchestrated revolution? Watch as LifeSite's Gualberto Garcia Jones makes a strong case for investigating how George Soros' 'dark money' is fueling the riots.
Support our Summer Campaign to help keep more videos and petitions like this, click here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=YT_SorosVid
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Keywords
trumpwhite housebill clintonantifariotconspiracygeorge sorosbill gatesblacklivesmatter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy