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Gangstalkers dump snow on to my drivewway.
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41 views • January 19, 2022
Every year the city purposely dumps snow on my driveway. These satanic imps are Gangstalkers. This is the kind of things they do to let you know they are targeting you. Its far worse they are using direct energy weapons to torture and kill innocent people. And if you complain they say you are mentally ill and have the mental health act to confine you and drug you to death. No2Gangstalking.ca visit share help end the evil.
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