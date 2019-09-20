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The Vaping Crisis - They're Coming For Your Vapes!
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117 views • September 20, 2019
Across the US, hundreds of people have come down with a severe and mysterious respiratory illness that seems to be linked to vaping the act of inhaling vapor produced by a vaporizer or electronic cigarette which has surged in popularity in recent years. The FDA announced a criminal probe into vaping as the number of reported cases of lung illnesses linked to the practice rose to 530. Some states and cities have already banned flavoured vape products, with Trump talking about a nation wide ban.
But are the bans necessary? Researchers have yet to figure out what about vaping is causing these issues. Vaping has been around for over a decade, yet only now are people coming down with this condition. Is this reactionary nanny-state solution really warranted?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dig deep into this latest panic gripping the US.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
But are the bans necessary? Researchers have yet to figure out what about vaping is causing these issues. Vaping has been around for over a decade, yet only now are people coming down with this condition. Is this reactionary nanny-state solution really warranted?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dig deep into this latest panic gripping the US.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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