Black Flames - Never Felt Love Like This Before

This song came to me in a dream! So I thought I'd upload it. It's a soul track with a melody and title but no lyrics.
This is the rough demo I recorded with some strings I added later on by sampling the Chinatown soundtrack by Jerry Goldsmith.
My other songs/videos/etc are on my blog here:
Song written by Steven Broome