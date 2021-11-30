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Dr Tom Cowan: Pandemic Of Not Thinking – interviewed by Dr. Sam Bailey
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339 views • November 30, 2021
Dr Tom Cowan: Pandemic Of Not Thinking – interviewed by Dr. Sam Bailey
GREAT interview with two REAL, knowledgeable doctors - not like bought and paid by evil bad pharma Covid Death Cult (CDC) quacks
Dr. Sam Bailey - I had a fascinating interview with Dr. Tom Cowan, we discussed:
Why medicine is broken
The "pandemic"
The secret of nutrition
Impending dystopian medical systems
Alternative pathways forward for health...plus much more!
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Dr-Tom-Cowan-Pandemic-Of-Not-Thinking:d
GREAT interview with two REAL, knowledgeable doctors - not like bought and paid by evil bad pharma Covid Death Cult (CDC) quacks
Dr. Sam Bailey - I had a fascinating interview with Dr. Tom Cowan, we discussed:
Why medicine is broken
The "pandemic"
The secret of nutrition
Impending dystopian medical systems
Alternative pathways forward for health...plus much more!
source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Dr-Tom-Cowan-Pandemic-Of-Not-Thinking:d
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