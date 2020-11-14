The Devil Went Down to Georgia: Who 'Glitched' Worse - Dominion Voting Machines or the Shapeshifting Secretary of State?

Synopsis from the 1988 Movie: "They Live".



Aliens are systematically gaining control of the Earth by masquerading as humans and lulling the public into submission. Humanity's last chance lies with a lone drifter who stumbles upon a harrowing discovery - a unique pair of sunglasses that reveals the terrifying and deadly truth.



Joe Biden's calling card during the 2020 Election was: "This is a Battle for the 'Soul of America." In the Song by Charlie Daniels 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' one of the lines is: 'He was looking for some souls to steal.' The Devil appears to be winning down in Georgia with sleepy Joe stealing the vote and the Election.



I am not really here to discuss shapeshifting Reptilians, but seeing as how we are dealing with evil entities it would only make sense that the Secretary of State in Georgia (who is making a mess of the ballot recount) is apparently a Reptilian Shapeshifter. Today they announced that Georgia was finally won by Joe Biden, but at the same time they announced that there will be a recount of ALL the ballots which does not please Trump's side of the fence because Trump's Team wanted all the mail-in-ballots that did not meet the recount requirements were to be counted which absolutely would take away the 16,000 votes that beat Trump in Georgia. This just proves to me that Reptilians are evil and Satan is running amok across the United States of America.