Stew Peters Full Show: SHOCKING: Biocircuitry Found In Vaxx Fibrous Clots

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The Stew Peters brings you a NEW episode that helps you get PREPARED to take on the Globalist agenda head on! Clayton Llewlyn joins the show to give his expert advice on what next steps you and your family should take to prepare for the Planned-Famine! Jennifer Orten won’t stop until the swamp is drained in Utah, and election integrity is restored!