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Smart People Know Their DNA Frequencies are Manipulated Through 5G 00054
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485 views • July 18, 2021
For 5 to six Years I have been saying this and the Big Channels who knew what I was saying the whole while, were gag-ordered not to talk much, about 5G, Vaccines and Reptilians, nor Pedophiles- And 'YOU' have watched the big boys, and you must know what I say is true; few push the very deadly and serious things the way I do= One thing to say what something is; and another way to say what is has done and is doing- 'YOU' have seen in your Time who gives it all and whose in most of it for the profit- And let me add that the DEW, and Active Denial Systems Military, NATO & UN weapons can not only 'herd thousands of people into groups for WHAT-EVER', but also can use a focused beam and cut a trail through standing humans that will leave half limbs and bodies in the edges of it wake- You people better think about things and no matter who you are because when it starts for large numbers and then before it's down to a low roar, some will have most likely been found by some others not associated with the Club-
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