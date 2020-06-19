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Atlanta Rayshard Brooks Shooting Update - Cop Suffered a Concussion & Shot With Taser During the Arrest
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35 views • June 19, 2020
While the Atlanta DA described Rayshard Brooks as congenial his assault resulted in a concussion to Officer Devin Brosnan who was also shot with a taser by Brooks. Brooks fired again at the 2nd officer's head while running away before the officer fired his weapon. Not exactly congenial to say the least. Yet the 2 Atlanta police are being charged with 1st-degree murder by the same DA who 2 weeks earlier called a taser a lethal weapon under Georgia law. Atlanta police are calling out in protest and many are thinking of leaving the force altogether as the movement to resign begins to grow around the nation.
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