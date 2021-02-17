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Deception Surrounds COVID, Vaccines & More: Dr. Fleming
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354 views • February 17, 2021
The New American Published February 9, 2021

In this explosive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Dr. Richard Fleming explains that there is an enormous amount of deception surrounding COVID19, treatments, and the so-called vaccines. Dr. Fleming, who is a PhD in physics as well as a medical doctor and even has a law degree, argues that there is much evidence suggesting that the SARS-Cov-2 virus was created in a laboratory through U.S. taxpayer-funded "gain of function" research by scientists in America and Wuhan, China. He even names names. He also explains a great deal about the mRNA technology at the core of the COVID vaccines, which he warned is experimental and is not even approved by the FDA. Pointing to the "Emergency Use Authorization," Dr. Fleming said people are being misled, and that authorities and medical professionals are failing to obtain "informed consent" before using the experimental vaccines on people.
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informed consentexperimental vaccinemrna technologydr richard fleming
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