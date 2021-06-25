Situation Update, June 25th, 2021 - America on a COLLISION COURSE with itself

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The rapidly expanding 2nd Amendment sanctuary movement will collide with the Biden regime’s attempts to outlaw and confiscate guns from private citizens.
The mass pollution of soils (biosludge), oceans (microplastics) and the food supply (pesticides) will collide with the increasing demands for food, resulting in global famine and mass starvation.
Massive money printing will collide with collapsing supply lines, resulting in hyperinflation and widespread shortages in consumer goods, automobiles and even military equipment parts.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-25-five-dangerous-ways-america-is-on-a-collision-course-with-itself.html
0:00 Intro
10:40 Insane News
31:00 Liberty
45:48 Vaccines
1:02:05 Collision
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